National cricket team captain Shan Masood says he will try to make a good start to the Test Championship.

During a press conference in Lahore, captain Shan Masood said that this time the PCB has done a lot of work for red ball cricket. Camps were organized for red ball, players played county cricket.

Shan Masood said that South Africa is the champion team, they will improve their morale by playing well against them. To win Test matches, you have to take 20 wickets.

He said that home series are very important in the Test cycle. The results in the last Test Championship were not good, but there were some positive things. We will try our best to make a good start.

The Test captain said that if both teams score 600 runs on a flat track, it is not beneficial. For good results, you have to sacrifice your runs. Runs are made according to the conditions, a century is not necessary in every match.

Shan Masood added that if there are new conditions at the Gaddafi Stadium, we will try to understand the conditions quickly.

He said that Sajid Khan is our very important bowler in these conditions, unfortunately he had a viral flu, the team will be prepared by looking at the fitness of the players.

The Test captain said that it is very important to take advantage of the home conditions, each team prepares the conditions according to its own. Earlier, in these conditions, they went with three spin bowlers and one fast bowler, but now they will decide after looking at the conditions. The element of reverse song has also been included in the team formation.