Lahore: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan will be made an economic power, and if anyone casts an evil eye, he will gouge out his eyes.

Talking to the media after attending the 983rd annual bathing ceremony of Data Darbar, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan has played the role of a historic mediator between the United States and Iran by bringing the two countries together at one table and paving a new path for peace in the region.

He said that Pakistan played the role of mediator in the US-Iran war, whose team captains were Shahbaz Sharif and Syed Asim Munir. The field marshal did backdoor diplomacy, now Pakistani passports are respected all over the world.

Ishaq Dar added that thank God, first of all, we brought two countries together at one table, which we have never sat on ourselves. After 47 years, Iran and America sat on the table. Our job in the matter of both countries was facilitation. The agreement has been signed, it was also placed on the record of the National Assembly yesterday. Shahbaz Sharif also signed the Iran-US agreement.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that we are a peace-loving country, we follow the international UN Charter. We respect the integrity of every country, no matter how small or big. If anyone makes the mistake of looking at Pakistan with a bad eye, we will gouge out their eyes.

He said that when Iran was attacked on February 28, Pakistan immediately condemned it. No other country condemned the American and Israeli attacks.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan, which was said to be diplomatically isolated, has now come to know that we are a peace-loving country. We were called a terrorist country, today we have been recognized as a peaceful country around the world.

Talking about the budget, he said that relief has been given to the salaried class and businessmen. The government that was inherited was in a bad situation, but it was successful in repairing the damage.