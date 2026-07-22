World-famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Best, has officially tied the knot with his longtime friend, gaming streamer and content creator Thea Boyson. He shared the good news of the beginning of his new life with fans on social media, after which a series of congratulatory messages began.

Mr. Best posted memorable wedding photos on Instagram, writing, “I found my Mrs. Best, and it was the best day of my life.” The newlyweds appeared in a happy and romantic way in the photos, while fans filled the comment section with well-wishes and loving messages upon seeing his post.

One fan commented, “Jimmy, you deserve every happiness,” while another user called them the perfect pair for each other.

At the wedding, 28-year-old Mr. Best wore a cream-colored tuxedo and a black bow tie, while 26-year-old Thea Boysen looked stunning in a white lace wedding dress. The photos of the two seemed to reflect beautiful moments of happiness, love and celebration.

According to reports, Mr. Best and Thea Boysen first met in South Africa in 2022 through a mutual friend. Their shared passion for YouTube, science and learning new things played an important role in bringing the two closer to each other.

Later, in January 2025, Mr. Best announced his engagement in a unique way, which gained a lot of attention on social media.

Thea Boysen is a well-known gaming streamer, author and digital content creator from South Africa. She holds a Bachelors in Law and an Honours degree in Psychology from Stellenbosch University, and later completed a Masters in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh.

Thea has been active on Twitch and YouTube since 2016 and has a prominent place in the online world, especially for her streaming of strategy card games.