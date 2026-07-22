Syed Asim Munir’s role is very positive in the current situation: Irfan Chaudhry, This era of Iran-US war is full of danger: Ghulam Rasool Baloch, Political leaders must bring back their money: Ijaz Mahmood

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Pakistan played a mediating role in the US-Iran war, Field Marshal, Prime Minister, Interior Minister worked very hard, Iran-US war continues, no settlement yet, it seems that the government wants to get rid of interest, opposition leader is not from PTI, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir made Pakistan famous, PPP government formed in Gilgit-Baltistan, the situation in Azad Kashmir is also going in PPP’s favor.

Irfan Chaudhry said it is not possible to fix the price of petroleum products on a daily basis, Syed Asim Munir’s role is very positive in the current situation, the whole world should support Pakistan, we saved the world from a war, there is a lot of unemployment in Pakistan, Pakistan is going through difficult times, business community is with the government, small traders are also paying taxes to the government, we went to Chairman CDA, Chairman CDA listened to us, things need to be fixed, Chairman has come, hopefully the institution will improve further, Pakistan’s business community has always supported Pakistan, government should address energy shortage, now is the era of AI, the world has moved forward, institutions should fix their systems, institutions cannot run due to corruption, I have never taken a bribe in my life.

Former Ambassador Ghulam Rasool Baloch said this era of Iran-US war is full of danger, this period of war is different from the previous ones, Iran has always had control of the Strait of Hormuz, we have a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, we have old relations with America.

Air Vice Marshal (R) Ijaz Mahmood said Field Marshal will still be able to control the war, the conditions of the common man are not good, none of our governments has a development plan, we only hire bankers, bankers cannot establish industry, bankers are behind numbers, the government always says that the budget is for the common man, a common man cries 365 days a year, political leaders must bring back their money.