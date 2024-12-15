Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the anti-polio campaign ceremony, has expressed his determination to drive polio disease out of Pakistan’s borders forever.

Shehbaz Sharif launched a three-day anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at a local hotel today. The current anti-polio campaign will continue from December 16 to 19.

The Prime Minister, while specially thanking the Bill Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization and Saudi Arabia for their help in the fight against polio, said that they are fully supporting us in the war against polio that we have started.

He said that today 60 cases of polio have come to light across Pakistan, which is a big challenge. Although the anti-polio campaign has faced many difficulties in the past, due to which police incidents have increased. But God willing, we will win this war against polio together with the provincial governments.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that this time we are making every effort to eradicate polio from the borders of Pakistan forever.

Shahbaz Sharif appealed to parents to support him in the campaign against polio and protect their children from this disease forever by giving them polio drops so that they can become strong and become the best builders of Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the polio field team and said that polio teams in all provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and the northern areas are working day and night with full commitment to eradicate polio. He also thanked the law enforcement forces.