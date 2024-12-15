ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur called foreign media in the province and gave a misleading briefing, his allegations are based on lies and corruption.

Speaking exclusively to the media, Attaullah Tarar said that it is important to inform the nation about the facts regarding the allegations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the facts should be known to the public.

He said that mischief and anti-nationalism should be openly exposed. Incitement, threats and accusations are their way of life.

Attaullah Tarar said that in 2014, they attacked PTV and targeted law enforcement personnel, they incite people to violence and then run away.

Information Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the next call will not be peaceful, the question is which protest of yours was peaceful before this? They have no business except protests and sit-ins. You first made a false narrative of 1200 dead bodies and spread fake pictures on social media through artificial intelligence.

Attaullah Tarar said that Bushra Bibi was misleading the workers in her speech, why did Ali Amin and Bushra Bibi leave their workers alone at D Chowk and run away? You are politically, morally and administratively unsuccessful, you are incapable of handling the affairs of the province.

The Federal Information Minister said that the nation will never forget what you did on May 9 and the accused of May 9 will have to face the law, you are propagandizing against PTI institutions on social media.