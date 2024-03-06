Many things were not clear in the decision of the Bhutto case in the Supreme Court, SK Niazi
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law, be it a common man or a special person
People affected by Bhutto case have passed away
In the Bhutto case, the judges did not give a final verdict but the opinion is in favor of Zulfikar Bhutto,
Bhutto hanging presidential reference has disadvantages as well as advantages
The disadvantage is that thousands of people will go through the review of cases
Muhammad Aurangzeb is likely to be made Finance Advisor instead of Ishaq Dar
Muhammad Aurangzeb is a banker and experienced and has good relations with PML-N
Muhammad Aurangzeb will be very helpful in dealing with the IMF
Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
Shaiq Usmani had said earlier that the decision to hang Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was wrong
If the review of decisions starts, many cases will be opened in the Supreme Court
His heirs will be satisfied with the decision of Bhutto reference
Lawyer Asif Mahmood’s talk in Sachi Baat program
The Supreme Court gave its opinion to the President of Pakistan after 13 years
An opinion was sought in the reference which should have been given openly
Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
The Supreme Court has said that Bhutto did not get a fair trial
People’s Party coming to power is not happy to come to a decision
PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
Judges have given a very clear opinion in the judgment of Bhutto reference,
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is considered innocent by history and people,
We filed a review to correct this history record,
The people involved in Zulfikar Bhutto’s murder have also passed away, now who should be punished?
After hearing all the parties, the Supreme Court said that the requirements of justice were not fulfilled, We were of the opinion from the beginning that there was a judicial murder and it was proved right, Qamar Zaman Kaira
When the Supreme Court issues a detailed decision, it will look at more aspects, Qamar Zaman Kaira
The government is still being formed, the country is facing many challenges, Qamar Zaman Kaira
What option was left with us other than forming this government?, Qamar Zaman Kaira
Azad group wanted to meet with and form the government, Qamar Zaman Kaira
Our party always strives to resolve issues through negotiations, Qamar Zaman Kaira
We formed a committee to negotiate with Tehreek-e-Insaf, Qamar Zaman Kaira
The founder of Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced that he will not join three parties, Qamar Zaman Kaira
Tehreek-e-Insaf demands their mandate but is not ready to accept anyone else’s, Qamar Zaman Kaira
Sardar Khan sir, you are a wise man, you should go and explain to the independent members, Qamar Zaman Kaira.
Even when founder PTI was fighting with the establishment, we tried for reconciliation, Qamar Zaman Kaira.
Pray for the success of the current government that has been formed, Qamar Zaman Kaira
We will continue to fulfill our responsibilities in the assemblies, Qamar Zaman Kaira
They should understand that they are not another creature, Qamar Zaman Kaira
Kaira Sahib thinks that someone will believe us
Shahbaz Sharif, a sensible and competent politician will not allow the country to suffer
It is difficult to determine how much the country will improve