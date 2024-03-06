Many things were not clear in the decision of the Bhutto case in the Supreme Court, SK Niazi

The decision of the Supreme Court is final, there is no scope after that, Shaikh Usmani

Supreme Court did not clear many things in Zulfikar Bhutto reference, Asif Mahmood

On the decision of the Bhutto reference, whoever understands it will speak, Wajihauddin

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law, be it a common man or a special person

People affected by Bhutto case have passed away

In the Bhutto case, the judges did not give a final verdict but the opinion is in favor of Zulfikar Bhutto,

Bhutto hanging presidential reference has disadvantages as well as advantages

The disadvantage is that thousands of people will go through the review of cases

Muhammad Aurangzeb is likely to be made Finance Advisor instead of Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Aurangzeb is a banker and experienced and has good relations with PML-N

Muhammad Aurangzeb will be very helpful in dealing with the IMF

Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Shaiq Usmani had said earlier that the decision to hang Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was wrong

If the review of decisions starts, many cases will be opened in the Supreme Court

His heirs will be satisfied with the decision of Bhutto reference

Lawyer Asif Mahmood’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The Supreme Court gave its opinion to the President of Pakistan after 13 years

An opinion was sought in the reference which should have been given openly

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The Supreme Court has said that Bhutto did not get a fair trial

People’s Party coming to power is not happy to come to a decision

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Judges have given a very clear opinion in the judgment of Bhutto reference,

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is considered innocent by history and people,

We filed a review to correct this history record,

The people involved in Zulfikar Bhutto’s murder have also passed away, now who should be punished?

After hearing all the parties, the Supreme Court said that the requirements of justice were not fulfilled, We were of the opinion from the beginning that there was a judicial murder and it was proved right, Qamar Zaman Kaira

When the Supreme Court issues a detailed decision, it will look at more aspects, Qamar Zaman Kaira

The government is still being formed, the country is facing many challenges, Qamar Zaman Kaira

What option was left with us other than forming this government?, Qamar Zaman Kaira

Azad group wanted to meet with and form the government, Qamar Zaman Kaira

Our party always strives to resolve issues through negotiations, Qamar Zaman Kaira

We formed a committee to negotiate with Tehreek-e-Insaf, Qamar Zaman Kaira

The founder of Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced that he will not join three parties, Qamar Zaman Kaira

Tehreek-e-Insaf demands their mandate but is not ready to accept anyone else’s, Qamar Zaman Kaira

Sardar Khan sir, you are a wise man, you should go and explain to the independent members, Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Even when founder PTI was fighting with the establishment, we tried for reconciliation, Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Pray for the success of the current government that has been formed, Qamar Zaman Kaira

We will continue to fulfill our responsibilities in the assemblies, Qamar Zaman Kaira

They should understand that they are not another creature, Qamar Zaman Kaira

Kaira Sahib thinks that someone will believe us

Shahbaz Sharif, a sensible and competent politician will not allow the country to suffer

It is difficult to determine how much the country will improve