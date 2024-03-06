The country is happy to say goodbye to the guardians. The time could not have arrived more ideal. For the short time they are in power, interim administrations are meant to have a restricted mandate. They are supposed to keep their heads down, manage the day-to-day affairs of the nation, and create an atmosphere that facilitates the orderly transition of power within the constitutionally mandated 90-day window.

Caretaker governments ought to be totally unmemorable and unremarkable in general; yet, these final temporary administrations will be recalled for the contentious legacy they leave behind. Not only did they exceed their legally granted tenure, but they also outstayed their welcome because a number of important appointments refused to stay in their comfort zone. And at its conclusionThe period between August 2023 and March 2024 will go down in history as the time when already marginalised communities faced more oppression, when Afghan refugees were uprooted and forced to flee their country, when a particular political party faced repression, when democratic norms were curtailed and even destroyed, when the most contentious general election in recent memory took place, and when hard-won digital freedoms were reversed. The interim government either did nothing or provided justifications for the various factions that were violating the law and the Constitution as the nation fell farther and further into an abyss.

If the carers had concentrated on their work and made an effort to fulfil their responsibilities in accordance with the parameters they were given, the nation might have been onPerhaps things would have gone differently if the nation had been led by individuals with less personal desire. Unfortunately, a few of the carers appeared to view their position as a chance to prove their “utility.” The prime minister had a talent for doublespeak and frequently deceived the victims of governmental abuses, particularly after his administration’s shortcomings were brought to light. The internet limitations that were arbitrary and implemented under his watch would be completely unknown to the minister of IT.

The newly appointed information minister, a journalist, found it extremely difficult to coexist with a free press. A month and a half before the elections, the controversial interior minister resigned in order to run for office. To be fair, a couple of the appointments did manage to accomplish something worthwhile in the background. Unfortunately, when this era is looked back on in history, their efforts will not amount to much. Thankfully, this allows us to go on.