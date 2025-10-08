Differences are the beauty of democracy: Tahira Aurangzeb, Every member of PTI is capable of becoming the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Senator Humayun Mohmand

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while conducting his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, in the program Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said 9 companies have withdrawn from Pakistan, the reason why companies are leaving is due to the high taxes, if companies are going back, the government should think, If so many old companies are going back, there must be some big reason, the reasons for the big companies that have returned should at least be known, research should be done to reveal the reasons why companies have returned, My Punjab, my water, I will break my finger, saying it is not good, Bilawal Bhutto praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the floods, Bilawal Bhutto said that the Punjab government is providing full support to the flood victims, PPP said to help flood victims through BISP, PML-N is probably not helping BISP because of Benazir Bhutto’s image, PPP has done a lot of work in the health sector in Sindh, Ali Amin Gandapur has differences with Aleema Khan, there are differences within PTI, Chief Ministership is a big challenge for Sohail Afridi, We want terrorism to end in the country, terrorism is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, removing Ali Amin Gandapur is an internal matter of PTI, there are differences within PTI.

Tahira Aurangzeb said we respect the Chief Ministers of all provinces, PML-N and PPP have made great sacrifices for democracy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Malaysia was successful, major agreements have been signed with Malaysia, there are differences of opinion in democratic parties, the biggest flood in the history of Punjab has come, Punjab government did an excellent job during the floods, Punjab government provided all possible assistance to flood victims, PPP made many sacrifices for democracy, PPP’s criticism is unjustified, talking about N to Sh and Sh to M is being done, Tahira Aurangzeb is surprised by the criticism of the PPP, differences between PPP and PML-N will end, differences are the beauty of democracy,

Allah Almighty gave Maryam Nawaz the best cabinet, Punjab cabinet is doing a great job, Maryam Nawaz has laid a trap for development works in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz is solving the problems of the people, all possible help is being provided to flood victims, relief checks are being distributed among flood victims, many schemes including scholarships and laptops have been launched, BISP cannot help flood victims, PPP and PML-N are siblings, Punjab government is working according to Nawaz Sharif’s vision, all four provinces receive equal funds from the federation, when all four provinces receive equal money, why don’t the other provinces invest? new development projects are being launched in Punjab every day.

Senator Humayun Mohmand said Ali Amin Gandapur was nominated by the founder PTI, PTI founder Ali Amin Gandapur has just been removed, PTI emerged as a major party in 2013, we do not have a personal fight with the PML-N, My Punjab, my water, finger-breaking talk is not good, every member of PTI is capable of becoming the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI is an institution, it is not a family party, according to Salman Akram Raja, Sohail Afridi has been nominated as the Chief Minister of KP, Sohail Afridi has come from the ground level, new provinces should be formed, good and bad roads exist in every province.