The first negotiations were taken too far: Shah Ghulam Qadir, There was no free and fair election in Gilgit-Baltistan Aslam Ghuman

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said hopefully, the issues of Azad Kashmir will be resolved soon. just as the Field Marshal won the battle, the remaining issues will also be resolved. there should be no fuss over Azad Kashmir issues. PPP has won in Gilgit-Baltistan. matters have been settled in Gilgit-Baltistan. internal affairs should be improved. the property work has been completely completed. why are issues not being resolved in Azad Kashmir. if comments on Azad Kashmir start, things will get worse. don’t let things escalate. the name of Tehreek-e-Insaf is not being used in Azad Kashmir. there are many disputes within the PTI. PTI is not doing any work. KP is in the worst situation at the moment. internal affairs are very bad. where is corruption happening in Punjab.

Leader of the Opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir said the first negotiations were taken too far. issues were resolved after 3 rounds of talks. various committees were also formed. chief secretary said compensation has been paid to the injured. FIR was told that FIRs were also dropped. three options were given in the negotiations. you were told you would join the All Parties Conference. they refused to participate in the All Parties Conference. Shah Ghulam Qadir was told to participate in the elections. the people are with you, it will be known in the elections. we do not have a government in Azad Kashmir. the benefits of the state of Azad Kashmir should be seen. wars continued to happen in Iran, but elections continued to take place. elections should be mandatory. the people have to win, whoever wins. elections in Gilgit-Baltistan went well. when PTI was in power in Azad Kashmir, they did nothing. no development work has been done. Tanveer Ilyas remained the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for a year. Qayyum Niazi was in the first Muslim Conference. Tanveer Ilyas made many allegations. Faisal Mumtaz Rathore should call another APC. Faisal Mumtaz Rathore should be briefed. any result will be reached only after the briefing. no long march is taking place in the three districts including Muzaffarabad. there is no issue in Haveli, Bagh, Mirpur. issues should be resolved by sitting down. we are trying to resolve the issues seriously.

MNA PTI Aslam Ghuman said there was no free and fair election in Gilgit-Baltistan. there is no disagreement in PTI. no MNA or MPA broke. our party is united. the country is bankrupt. exports are not happening. the election was fair in 2002. i am the only person in the assembly who speaks for my area. first you have to fix your house. in 2024, the community system was operating in Punjab. look at the country’s debt today. what is it? we have to answer to India, we are together. we have to respond to India, we are with the Pakistan Army. we must abandon personal wars. differences are the beauty of the party. i served the country very honestly. corruption is happening in Punjab. violence does not solve things. India is behind the deteriorating situation in Azad Kashmir. India is giving money to Afghanistan and Kashmir.