Anmol alias Pinky’s case should not have been so exaggerated: Anjum Aqeel Khan, The coming times will be better for Pakistan: Mirza Akhtar Baig, Anmol alias Pinky said that I am being forced to mention the name of someone from Bani Gala: Senator Humayun Mohmand, The country’s business conditions are very bad: Muhammad Rizwan Irfan

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Anmol alias Pinky has become an issue these days. Field Marshal is doing a great job. America is no longer in the leading position. there is no business in the country. poverty is increasing day by day. corruption is on the rise in the country. we urgently need to improve the internal situation in the country. Pinky was arrested from Karachi.

MNA Muslim League-N Anjum Aqeel Khan said Anmol alias Pinky’s case should not have been so exaggerated. Anmol alias Pinky was made into a heroine just like that. Anmol alias Pinky will be punished according to the law. whoever is involved in this incident will be brought to justice. drug use is destroying the young generation. steps must be taken to prevent such incidents. PPP is our ally. there will be discussions with the PPP on the 28th Amendment. PPP has passed amendments with us before. Field Marshal is working day and night for the development of the country. the previous government brought the country to the brink of default. the government saved the country from default through its wisdom. the government has put the country on the path of development. petrol prices will soon become cheaper. people in the country will also get gas.

MNA PPP Mirza Akhtar Baig said the coming times will be better for Pakistan. we stand with the government. we are with the government on the budget issue. US-Iran war issue has been averted. petrol prices will soon be cheaper in the country. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has asked the government to reduce taxes. they could not meet the tax target. i have written a letter to the government on the Quota issue. there is a meeting with the government on May 25. PPP is taking steps for the betterment of the people. PPP has a sense of the people. PPP was not consulted on 28th Amendment. Bilawal Bhutto has said that the draft of the 28th Amendment was not shared with us. if the 28th Amendment comes, we will consult with political parties. PPP will decide on this only after consultation. Raja Pervez Ashraf has spoken on the floor on the issue of Anmol alias Pinky.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Humayun Mohmand said Senator Humayun Mohmand did not attend the party meeting yesterday. Anmol alias Pinky said that i am being forced to mention the name of someone from Bani Gala. Anmol alias Pinky was presented to the court without handcuffs. those who presented themselves without handcuffs should be brought to justice. this law is only for the poor. Iran has shot down US planes. America has failed in the war. earlier amendments were passed only because of the PPP. Pakistan was on the grey list before 2018. Pakistan came out of the grey list in 2021. the poor in the country are getting poorer day by day. the rich in the country are getting richer day by day. we want fair elections in the country. Anmol alias Pinky did not take the name of the founder. Anmol alias Pinky has said that there is an emphasis on taking the name of the person from Bani Gala. PTI achieved its target during its tenure. the country is falling below the poverty line day by day. Senator Humayun Mohmand went to meet the founder in jail.

President Karachi Electronics Dealers Association Muhammad Rizwan Irfan said the country’s business conditions are very bad. there is a lot of taxes in the country. when people’s income is high, business thrives. the government should think about the common man. Pinky’s problem has arisen in Karachi. government has nothing to do with people’s business. the government does not have to solve people’s problems.