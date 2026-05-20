Pakistan’s economic debate has long revolved around loans, exports, inflation, and fiscal deficits. Yet one of the country’s most underutilized engines of growth continues to receive far less strategic attention than it deserves: tourism. The recent seminar organized by the Institute of Regional Studies, where policymakers, business leaders, and tourism experts discussed Pakistan’s strategic potential, once again highlighted a reality that policymakers can no longer afford to overlook. Speaking at the event, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan correctly observed that tourism, supported by coherent policies and institutional reforms, can transform Pakistan’s economic outlook. His remarks reflected a growing realization within official circles that tourism is no longer merely a cultural or recreational sector; it is a major economic industry capable of generating employment, foreign exchange, investment, and international goodwill simultaneously.

Pakistan possesses nearly every ingredient required for a globally competitive tourism economy. From the towering mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan and the scenic valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the ancient Buddhist heritage of Taxila and Takht-i-Bahi, the country offers religious, historical, adventure, ecological, and cultural tourism opportunities unmatched in many parts of the region. The Kartarpur Corridor has already demonstrated how religious tourism can create diplomatic goodwill while contributing economically. Likewise, Pakistan’s Buddhist heritage remains a vastly untapped avenue for attracting visitors from East and Southeast Asia.

However, possessing tourism potential and converting it into economic value are two entirely different matters. Pakistan’s tourism sector continues to suffer from inconsistent policymaking, weak infrastructure, fragmented institutional coordination, and inadequate international branding. The country’s global image often remains hostage to outdated perceptions despite substantial improvements in security and connectivity over the past decade.

This is why the emphasis on digital storytelling, media outreach, and strategic branding by Adnan Pasha deserves serious attention. Modern tourism markets are shaped as much by perception as by geography. Countries like Türkiye successfully leveraged entertainment, digital media, and cultural exports to strengthen tourism revenues and global influence. Pakistan, too, must invest in modern narratives that showcase its heritage, hospitality, and diversity to international audiences.

Equally important is the need for structural reform. Improved visa facilitation, airport modernization, better transport connectivity, and internationally trained hospitality services are essential if Pakistan hopes to compete regionally. Tourism cannot flourish in the absence of reliable infrastructure, cleanliness, safety standards, and investor confidence. Public-private collaboration, as highlighted by Sadaf Khalid, will therefore remain critical for sustainable sectoral growth.

Another important dimension is the role of overseas Pakistanis. With nearly nine million Pakistanis abroad contributing billions in remittances annually, the diaspora can serve not only as investors but also as informal ambassadors promoting Pakistan’s image globally. Initiatives such as the Roshan Digital Account should be further linked with tourism and heritage investment opportunities.

Tourism is not merely about attracting visitors; it is about reshaping Pakistan’s economic identity. A country blessed with extraordinary natural beauty, civilizational heritage, and strategic geography should not remain absent from the global tourism map. What Pakistan now requires is policy continuity, professional management, and a long-term national commitment to turning tourism into a pillar of economic transformation.