ISLAMABAD – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, has said that media is not an ordinary profession but a sacred national trust, stating that nations which wield truth as their weapon are the ones who write history.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Media Fest Spring 2026 at Bahria University Islamabad as the Chief Guest, he announced 20 internship positions for Bahria University students, reaffirming that bringing youth into the practical professional arena remains a top government priority.

Barrister Danyal highlighted that in an era flooded with misinformation and negative narratives, responsible and conscientious journalism is nothing short of a revolution. “A single truthful and honest news story has the power to transform the thinking of an entire nation”.

Acknowledging the dedication of media students, he noted that several alumni of Bahria University are already serving in prominent roles at major television channels and public media organisations. He praised platforms such as Media Fest for providing young people with opportunities for new ideas, creative thinking, and positive expression.

The Parliamentary Secretary underscored that over 60 percent of Pakistan’s population comprises youth, adding that today’s students will become tomorrow’s journalists, producers, and media leaders who will project Pakistan’s true and positive image to the world. He urged students to prioritise the impact of their work over ratings, emphasizing that going viral is not success, bringing positive change to society is the real objective.

Reflecting on recent national events, Barrister Danyal noted that just as the brave Armed Forces of Pakistan fulfilled their duty, social media platforms and television channels also responsibly strengthened the national narrative, demonstrating that Pakistani media is playing a constructive and positive role.

He further informed the audience that Pakistan Television (PTV) is currently running various internship programmes for students, and the government is actively working to expand these opportunities to 20 positions, ensuring greater access for young aspiring media professionals.