Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that we have recorded our protest as per the instructions of the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and now Imran Khan will take the decision.

They said that now Imran Khan will decide, they accuse us but we proved that we are a peaceful party. Chief Minister KP said that we were fired and shelled but we have reached and we have also recorded our protest.

It should be noted that the protest announced by PTI in Islamabad continues for the second day where there are conflicting reports regarding the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as PTI leaders blamed the police and Rangers for the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur. has been imposed while government sources are denying it.