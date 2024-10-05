LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar has given a strong reaction to the police shelling of the House of Justice and the arrests of lawyers, saying that the Punjab Police has declared war by attacking the houses of lawyers.

President of Lahore High Court Bar Association, Asad Manzoor Butt said that by shelling the House of Justice, the police have given evidence of fascism.

Apart from this, the Lahore Bar imposed a complete curfew and a ban on the entry of the police into the Kahcharis, including the Sessions Court, Civil Courts, on Monday for shilling in the House of Justice and the arrest of lawyers. The Bar has also demanded the immediate release of the arrested lawyers and action against those who attacked the House of Justice.