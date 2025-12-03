We stand with the Pakistani forces: Azhar Siddique, PPP’s struggle for democracy will continue: Senator Sarmad Ali

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, I think the political system will end, the situation in Pakistan is getting worse day by day, Corruption is on the rise in the country day by day, we have to work together for the development of Pakistan.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy, PML-N wants to win the seat in every era: Corruption is on the rise in the country, PTI workers are being oppressed, Benazir Bhutto has made sacrifices for democracy, the current assembly is not functioning well, People are not getting basic rights, there is no such thing as a constitution in the country, let go of past mistakes and move forward, PPP not in favor of Governor’s rule, why are they talking about Governor’s rule, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is improving, They are challenging innocent people, we stand with the federation, not with the government, we stand with the Pakistani forces, the current government has destroyed the country, the country’s exports have stopped, prices are increasing day by day, business people are leaving the country, people are yearning for two-time bread, the country is drowning in debt, we never made any appeal to Modi, we have no connection with India.

Leader Senator Sarmad Ali said PPP has always thought of the country’s interests, PPP’s struggle for democracy will continue, PTI knew that both these bills would be passed, they brought back the Taliban, the consequences of which we are suffering today, people left him because of the founder’s behavior, Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader, PPP is committed to serving the people, this same system will continue to operate, rumors are baseless, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was martyred, PPP workers were flogged, PTI members are not ready to listen to anyone, If it is Pakistan, then prisoner number is 804, we all have to think about the betterment of Pakistan, some people do not want the country to progress, conditions in Pakistan improved after May, PTI members have nothing to do with Pakistan’s development: Everyone should think about the country’s economy, national exports are on the rise.