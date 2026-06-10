The federal government has failed to achieve most of its economic targets, including the economic growth rate set for the current fiscal year 2025-26, but targets have been achieved in several sectors, including remittances and services.

The economic survey on the economic performance of the current fiscal year will be released tomorrow by the federal government. Sources say that the country’s economic growth rate in the current fiscal year is estimated to be limited to 3.7 percent compared to the target of 4.2 percent, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and Asian Development Bank (ADB) had also predicted a lower growth rate.

Sources said that the target for per capita income, agriculture, and industrial sector development has also not been met, but remittances increased and the performance of the services sector has been better.

According to sources, the average inflation in the current fiscal year has been 7 percent for 11 months compared to the annual target of 7.50 percent, while the monthly inflation rate reached 11.66 percent in May.

Sources said that the annual target of per capita income for the current fiscal year was Rs 560,803, while per capita income is expected to be limited to Rs 533,629, however, per capita income in dollars has been recorded at $ 1901 with an increase of $ 150.

Sources said that the target of development of agriculture and industrial sectors has not been achieved, the interim performance of the agricultural sector is expected to be 2.89 percent against the target of 4.5 percent, the growth of the industrial sector is expected to be 3.51 percent against the target of 4.30 percent.

Similarly, the performance of the services sector in the current fiscal year is expected to be 4.09 percent, slightly higher than the target of 4 percent, remittances were recorded at 9 percent and remittances in the first eleven months of the fiscal year were $ 38 billion, and are expected to reach $ 41 billion by the end of June.

Sources further said that the target for exports of goods was $35.3 billion, but it has been limited to $28 billion in 11 months. Similarly, the target for imports was $65.2 billion, while the country’s imports during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (July to May) were $63 billion, and it is expected that the export and import targets will also be achieved in the final figures by June.