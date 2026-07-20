Pakistan has proven itself right in the battle: Saeed Mehdi,Pakistan has introduced its new role at the diplomatic level: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Problem can be solved through dialogue: Humayun Khan

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s words are beyond my understanding, what should be the response to the statement of the sister of the founder of PTI, we have achieved a great victory in the fight for justice, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the Prime Minister are brilliant, Navy, Air Force did a great job, our borders are safe by the grace of Allah and the army, Maulana Fazlur Rehman used to come to our program, he used to admire the Pakistani army a lot, whenever Mirza Sahib speaks, he speaks consistently, business is nowhere, people are sending money to China instead of Pakistan, internal affairs need to be improved, internal corruption is rampant, economic conditions may improve, money should come from outside, people should be provided facilities, all property businesses have closed, every person has sent money abroad, money has come and more can come, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a good man, nothing is in the government’s control, work is being done within Punjab, Punjab has improved a lot, there is not that much corruption in Punjab, the situation in Sindh is bad, the situation in Balochistan is also bad, there is no situation in KP.

Saeed Mehdi said we have been greatly honored, Pakistan has proven itself right in the battle, Pakistan and Field Marshal have gained a lot of respect in the world, Clinton used to call Nawaz Sharif a lot, at that time, Nawaz Sharif made a very big decision, every Pakistani is affected by oil prices, raising rates does not benefit the government, if you buy expensive oil, you will get expensive oil, things get so bad that it seems like there is a lot of inflation, development is happening in Pakistan, Kashmir elections should be held on time, Nawaz Sharif is the party chairman, Nawaz Sharif will visit Kashmir tomorrow too, many things happen that don’t happen.

MNA PPP Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said the country is facing many challenges, Balochistan is being attacked, our Pakistani forces are giving them a befitting reply, Noreen Niazi said this to keep her party alive, Donald Trump praised Pakistan Army many times, Pakistan has introduced its new role at the diplomatic level, Iran also respected Pakistan a lot, there is an agenda behind all this, we should be told about the achievements of our forces, there are limits and restrictions in politics, I believe such things should be denied, the nation is waiting for this, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a patriotic person, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister’s term ends on August 4, Bilawal Bhutto is campaigning in Azad Kashmir, I believe negotiations should be held, other options will not be good, there should be political and economic stability in the country, elections in Gilgit-Baltistan were held in a peaceful manner, government formed in Gilgit-Baltistan, the families of the martyrs are saddened, it cannot be cured, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is an example of bravery in the world.

Humayun Khan said how can we run our business, they are expressing indifference about petrol, oil prices are bound to rise, foreign countries have very good laws, the government is only collecting taxes, our only loss is loss, it is absolutely possible to talk to the government, we are aware of the sensitivity of the current situation in the country, we have made demands to the government before, we have to request you to sit with us, problem can be solved through dialogue.