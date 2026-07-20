The $70 Chat GPT-branded basketball introduced by artificial intelligence company OpenAI sold out within just a day of its launch, although the product also faced widespread criticism and ridicule on social media.

According to the company, this basketball is part of its ‘Pause.Play.Prompt’ campaign, which aims to remind consumers that creativity is not limited to screens.

The product description states that sometimes the best ideas come during play.

However, the $70 price surprised consumers because size 7 rubber basketballs of the same quality are usually available in the United States for around $20.

The high price tag and JetGPT branding also made the basketball the subject of jokes and memes on social media, with many users calling it unnecessarily expensive. Despite this, all available units of the product were sold out within 24 hours of launch.