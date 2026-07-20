Pakistani model and social media influencer Huma Saleem’s Instagram account suddenly disappeared just a day after she accused a national cricketer of harassment, threats, and mental abuse, sparking speculation on social media.

Users trying to open Huma Saleem’s profile are seeing a message saying ‘Sorry, this page is not available.’ However, it is not yet clear whether her account has been suspended by Instagram or whether she herself has deleted or temporarily deactivated it.

It may be recalled that Huma Saleem had issued a statement through her Instagram Stories a few days ago, making serious allegations of harassment, threats, and mental and emotional abuse against an unknown national cricketer. Although she did not reveal the name of any player, she claimed that the said cricketer had been harassing her continuously despite being out of touch for two months and had allegedly started issuing threats in recent days.

The model said in her statement that she had been part of an allegedly abusive relationship for a long time, but despite remaining silent, the situation did not improve, after which she decided to come out to the public.

Huma Saleem further alleged that the cricketer in question had contacted her family, friends, colleagues and work associates in an attempt to tarnish her professional reputation. She also claimed that she would also bring to light certain facts related to the alleged misuse of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) funds.

She made it clear in her statement that she was preparing for legal action and would hand over evidence related to all her claims to her legal team. She said that there is another side to every story and according to her, she was defamed, deceived and misrepresented about her relationship.

So far, the identity of the national cricketer who has been accused by Huma Saleem has not been revealed. On the other hand, no response has been issued by any cricketer on this matter, nor has the Pakistan Cricket Board taken any official position in this regard.

It should be noted that Huma Saleem is recognized in Pakistan’s fashion industry for her modeling, lifestyle content, and collaborations with various well-known brands.