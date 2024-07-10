In the case of reserved seats, the Election Commission itself has become a party, Taimur Malik
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
We fought for the current Chief Justice in 2018, Amanullah Kanrani
As a legal expert, I say that justice should be seen
It is a fact that Tehreek-e-Insaf got votes in the name of founder PTI
If it is believed that the law is blind, then any decision can be made on the specific seat case
As a law student, I say that Tehreek-e-Insaf should get the reserved seats,
Sunni Unity Council is a registered political party
PTI is present in the Senate as a political party, Barrister
Civilian trial completed in military courts but no sentences handed down
Tomorrow is an important day, justice should not only be done but also visible
Qazi Faiz Isa is a treasure for Pakistan as Chief Justice,
The constitution of Pakistan was rewritten in several court decisions
We have to work together to take the country forward,
The traditional politics of PML-N and PPP have failed,
People have become very conscious now, traditional politics cannot work in the society
Difficulty cannot afford political chaos, founder PTI should play a positive role,
Judiciary also has to provide justice to the common people of the country, Barrister Timur Malik
If there were no lawyers in Tehreek-e-Insaf party, candidates would not have been found, Unless the people love the leader, no one is with him,
As long as Nawaz Sharif had a narrative, the public was with him,
Pakistan has immense resources but lacks leadership,
I am of the opinion that separate courts should be formed for the cases of politicians,