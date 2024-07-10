In the case of reserved seats, the Election Commission itself has become a party, Taimur Malik

We fought for the current Chief Justice in 2018, Amanullah Kanrani

As a legal expert, I say that justice should be seen

It is a fact that Tehreek-e-Insaf got votes in the name of founder PTI

If it is believed that the law is blind, then any decision can be made on the specific seat case

As a law student, I say that Tehreek-e-Insaf should get the reserved seats,

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Taimur Malik’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Sunni Unity Council is a registered political party

PTI is present in the Senate as a political party, Barrister

Civilian trial completed in military courts but no sentences handed down

Tomorrow is an important day, justice should not only be done but also visible

Qazi Faiz Isa is a treasure for Pakistan as Chief Justice,

The constitution of Pakistan was rewritten in several court decisions

We have to work together to take the country forward,

The traditional politics of PML-N and PPP have failed,

People have become very conscious now, traditional politics cannot work in the society

Difficulty cannot afford political chaos, founder PTI should play a positive role,

Judiciary also has to provide justice to the common people of the country, Barrister Timur Malik

If there were no lawyers in Tehreek-e-Insaf party, candidates would not have been found, Unless the people love the leader, no one is with him,

As long as Nawaz Sharif had a narrative, the public was with him,

Pakistan has immense resources but lacks leadership,

I am of the opinion that separate courts should be formed for the cases of politicians,