It’s time to sound the alarm on Pakistan’s healthcare workforce crisis. The Senate Standing Committee on Health recently disclosed alarming statistics: the country faces a shortage of approximately one million nurses, and around 30,000 to 40,000 doctors registered with the PMDC are not practicing medicine. Despite the urgent need for an increased nursing workforce, Pakistan’s current nursing staff stands at a mere 100,000. This crisis was highlighted on International Nurses Day in May, and in 2022, the head of WHO Pakistan warned of a looming human resource crisis in the health sector, urging the country to bolster its health workforce. The lack of political commitment and inadequate investment in the medical corps has led to this national emergency.

Pakistan’s healthcare workers have long felt abandoned by the state, and urgent action is needed to address this crisis. First and foremost, health personnel in the public sector, regardless of their experience or specialization, need a reliable service structure, including career planning and growth opportunities. Government departments must find proactive ways to retain health professionals and expand their numbers in an overhauled system. This is crucial to prevent more medical professionals from seeking opportunities abroad.

Additionally, the nursing staff requires amplified incentives, such as flexible schedules, health insurance, and protection against infections. Improving their quality of life with higher salaries, benefits, and greater recognition of their vital role in patient care is essential. Regular training programs for updated certification are also necessary to ensure a modern, competent nursing workforce.

Most private nursing schools are substandard, so authorities must monitor and upgrade these facilities to ensure that the majority of hired nurses are well-qualified graduates. In the context of Pakistan’s struggling economy, this severe manpower shortage translates into a public health crisis. Without active measures, the exodus of healthcare professionals will intensify.

Systematic implementation of solutions and reforms is vital to reversing the damage. Pakistan must prioritize its healthcare workforce, investing in their development and retention to safeguard the nation’s health.