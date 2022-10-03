In reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the situation between Ukraine and Russia, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that “we would not be taking sides as we are sick and tired of wars and conflicts.”

The foreign minister was repeatedly harrassed by the interviewer at a recent appearance on Al Jazeera for “avoiding the question on Pakistan’s involvement in the international crisis,” which has been the topic of conversation ever since the invasion on February 24.

It is through conversation and diplomacy that peace can be achieved. In response to the query posed to him, Bilawal stated, “I would suggest making an appeal to the parties concerned to perceive dialogue and peace.

The foreign minister was irritated by the interviewer’s claim that his response “very much sounded like he was evading the topic.” Bilawal intervened right away, adding that he didn’t believe the man was dodging the questions.

He argued that his position was consistent with the position taken by his nation on the subject, saying, “I think I am entitled to my own position and that’s exactly the mentality in the West at the moment unfortunately.”

“We just got out of Afghanistan and literally only a month or two months before this [Ukraine-Russia] crisis broke out, the fall of Kabul of transpired,” he claimed, insisting that Pakistan was not taking sides in this fight.”After 20 years of war and conflict, we are sick and weary of it.

And at the end of that, we saw that, regardless of what people believed, the dialogue was initiated without consulting us or the Afghans, it took place, and, whether you like it or not, a decision was made,” he continued.