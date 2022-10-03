After an earlier date was cancelled due to Hurricane Ian, the launch of the Artemis rocket, part of the new Space Launch System (SLS) from the US space agency NASA, was postponed until mid-November.

NASA successfully protected the rocket from the storm by moving it to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).

The space agency reportedly stated that “there was no damage to Artemis flying hardware” and only “minimal water incursion.”

\In anticipation of a future mission to land on the moon, it is envisaged that the Artemis 1 launch will deploy an Orion capsule to explore the moon. The rocket launch was previously delayed due to engine issues and a significant leak.