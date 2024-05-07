Interest rate is very high with us, who will be willing to do business here,

The wealth of minerals we have is enough to pay off the debt,

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

DG ISPR explained each case

The incident of May 9 is very sad

We are deeply saddened and troubled by the May Day tragedy

On May 9, sensitive institutions were attacked

The pain of the events of May 9 will not go away from our minds for the rest of our lives

It is our request that innocent people be pardoned

Injustice cannot be expected from Pakistan Army

The misunderstandings that were in people’s minds were removed from today’s press conference

Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The arrival of the business delegation of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan is very welcome

IMF has said that they will support Pakistan in difficult times

The Army Chief’s efforts resulted in the prevention of electricity theft and overbilling

The surplus wheat we have can make many other things

If we fix our governance, 90% of the problems will be solved, Ijazul Haque

Apart from the army, there is no check and balance customs in any of our institutions, Ijaz-ul-Haq

The IMF has said that 40,000 MW can be generated from solar systems

The largest copper project in the world we can benefit from Sendak

We also have to protect our stock market from speculation

Indeed, SIFC has restored the confidence of foreign investors

Governments also have to take steps to restore their confidence

Most of our investors come from the Gulf countries

At one time, Sri Lanka had gone into more disaster than us

Electricity and gas worth billions of rupees are stolen every day

People whose consumption of electricity and gas is low were also sent huge bills