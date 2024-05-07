Interest rate is very high with us, who will be willing to do business here,
The wealth of minerals we have is enough to pay off the debt,
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
DG ISPR explained each case
The incident of May 9 is very sad
We are deeply saddened and troubled by the May Day tragedy
On May 9, sensitive institutions were attacked
The pain of the events of May 9 will not go away from our minds for the rest of our lives
It is our request that innocent people be pardoned
Injustice cannot be expected from Pakistan Army
The misunderstandings that were in people’s minds were removed from today’s press conference
Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program
The arrival of the business delegation of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan is very welcome
IMF has said that they will support Pakistan in difficult times
The Army Chief’s efforts resulted in the prevention of electricity theft and overbilling
The surplus wheat we have can make many other things
The wealth of minerals we have is enough to pay off the debt
If we fix our governance, 90% of the problems will be solved, Ijazul Haque
Apart from the army, there is no check and balance customs in any of our institutions, Ijaz-ul-Haq
The IMF has said that 40,000 MW can be generated from solar systems
The largest copper project in the world we can benefit from Sendak
We also have to protect our stock market from speculation
Indeed, SIFC has restored the confidence of foreign investors
Governments also have to take steps to restore their confidence
Most of our investors come from the Gulf countries
At one time, Sri Lanka had gone into more disaster than us
Electricity and gas worth billions of rupees are stolen every day
People whose consumption of electricity and gas is low were also sent huge bills