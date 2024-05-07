The Israeli war machine is going to wreak havoc on RAFAH, the last refuge for Gaza’s unfortunate citizens. There had long been speculation that Tel Aviv will unleash homicidal force on the southern hamlet on the Egyptian border following the devastation of the rest of Gaza. However, as peace discussions between Hamas, Israel, and Arab interlocutors look to be stuck, the Zionist state is preparing to unleash another round of butchery in order to ‘kill’ Hamas.

According to media sources, Israel has ordered citizens in eastern Rafah to evacuate, and Tel Aviv appears to have positioned several brigades to Rafah, which is home to approximately 1.5 million people. Israel and the US have dishonestly blamed the Palestinians for the breakdown in truce talks, but it is clear that Tel Aviv was never negotiating in good faith. While Hamas wanted a long-term ceasefire, Israel insisted on a temporary truce to rescue its hostages held in Gaza, and refused to rule out the Rafah offensive. Despite calls from around the world, including calls from the UN secretary-general and the EU leadership, Israel did not attack Rafah. However, the Muslim world’s leaders have done little — even symbolically — to punish Israel for its heinous crimes. Despite the economic clout and hydrocarbon wealth of several OIC members, Muslim governments have been unable to impose a trade and energy embargo against Israel and all those who supply it with weaponry and funding to massacre Palestinians.

On the other side, republics in faraway Latin America, such as Bolivia and Colombia, have severed ties with Tel Aviv over its homicidal campaign. These countries, along with South Africa, have no religious or cultural ties to Palestine yet have demonstrated exemplary support with Gaza, whilst the majority of Muslim countries have only issued verbose statements asking for a stop to violence. Seven months into the massacre, there is no hint of hope. In fact, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has stated that the Rafah invasion will be the “final nail in the coffin” for humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Israel appears to be unwilling to stop until the entire Middle East is engulfed in flames. If and when that ominous omen comes true, the self-proclaimed protectors of the ‘international rules-based system’ will have only themselves and their Israeli allies to blame. Seven months into the massacre, there is no hint of hope. In fact, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has stated that the Rafah invasion will be the “final nail in the coffin” for humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Israel appears to be unwilling to stop until the entire Middle East is engulfed in flames. If and when that ominous omen comes true, the self-proclaimed protectors of the ‘international rules-based system’ will have only themselves and their Israeli allies to blame.