Protecting the Indus Waters Treaty remains important, but protecting Pakistan’s ability to manage its own water resources is even more critical. The nation’s future will depend not only on defending its water rights internationally but also on using every available drop wisely at home. Water security is no longer an environmental concern alone; it is the foundation upon which Pakistan’s prosperity, stability, and resilience will ultimately rest. The debate over the Indus Waters Treaty has once again brought Pakistan’s water crisis into sharp focus. While Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Sheikh is right to assert that India cannot unilaterally suspend or terminate the treaty under international law, Pakistan cannot afford to rely solely on legal arguments or diplomatic assurances. The real challenge lies within its own borders: decades of neglect, poor planning, and inadequate investment have left the country’s water management system dangerously vulnerable.

The research report Water, Climate, and Diplomacy: Securing Pakistan’s Indus Basin Future, launched by EMPAK Strategies, highlights a reality that policymakers can no longer ignore. Pakistan’s water crisis is not merely about relations with India; it is increasingly driven by climate change, population growth, ageing infrastructure, and inefficient governance. The recent surge in Chenab River flows during the monsoon season exposed these weaknesses. Instead of turning excess water into an opportunity for storage and irrigation, much of it became a source of flooding and destruction.

This contradiction defines Pakistan’s water dilemma. During one part of the year, communities face devastating floods. Months later, many of the same regions struggle with water shortages that threaten agriculture, drinking supplies, and livelihoods. Such extremes reveal that the country suffers less from a shortage of water than from a shortage of effective water management.

The report’s recommendations deserve serious consideration. Expanding water storage capacity, modernizing irrigation systems, regulating groundwater extraction, and promoting climate-smart agriculture are practical measures that can significantly improve resilience. Likewise, implementing the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord fairly and transparently would help reduce interprovincial disputes that have long complicated water governance. These reforms require political will, sustained investment, and coordination among federal and provincial institutions.

Regional diplomacy is equally important. Constructive engagement with China and Afghanistan on shared water resources can strengthen regional cooperation, while maintaining dialogue with India under the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty remains essential despite political tensions. Water should not become another casualty of geopolitical rivalry. Shared rivers demand shared responsibility, and diplomacy must remain the preferred avenue for resolving disputes.

However, diplomacy alone will not secure Pakistan’s future. Climate change is accelerating glacier melt in the Himalayas, altering river flows and increasing the frequency of both floods and droughts. These environmental changes demand science-based policymaking rather than reactive crisis management. Investing in modern forecasting systems, digital water accounting, resilient infrastructure, and research is no longer optional it is an economic and national security necessity.

Pakistan stands at a crossroads. The country’s water security will shape its food production, energy generation, public health, and long-term economic growth. Every year of delay raises the financial and human cost of inaction. Policymakers must therefore move beyond political rhetoric and embrace comprehensive reforms that address the root causes of the crisis.