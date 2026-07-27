US President Donald Trump says that detailed negotiations with Iran are underway. In case of failure, large-scale military action will be resumed.

In an interview with the Israeli news agency Axios, the US President said that he has given a chance to talk and diplomacy with Iran at the request of mediators. However, he will not give much time for negotiations. GeographicReference

He said that if there is no progress in the negotiations, the US will immediately return to a large-scale military operation.

Donald Trump said that he decided to stop attacks on Iran on Friday at the request of mediators for negotiations.