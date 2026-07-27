Indian film industry’s leading actor Ram Charan has finally undergone surgery on his right wrist, which he had been postponing for months due to the shooting and promotional activities of the film ‘Peddi’.

The actor’s surgery was performed at the renowned Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, which is known for treating bones and joints.

According to reports, Ram Charan’s wrist was injured during the shooting of the film Peddi, but instead of stopping work for treatment, he preferred to complete the shooting of the film and its promotional campaign. He decided to undergo surgery only after the release of the film so that he could focus on his future projects again after complete recovery.

Ram Charan’s family members were also present at the surgery. The actor arrived in Coimbatore from Hyderabad with his father, superstar Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha and wife Upasana Kondila, where the entire family was cheering him on during his treatment.

According to Ram Charan’s team, the operation was successful, the doctors are satisfied with his condition and he will now undergo the rehabilitation phase, after which he will resume his film engagements. However, no official announcement has been made regarding his discharge from the hospital yet. Flora& Fauna

Ram Charan had not only injured his wrist but also his face during the shooting of Paddy. Before the release of the film in March, he had suffered a minor injury near his left eye, after which rumors of a serious eye injury started circulating on social media, however, his team had clarified that it was a minor injury and the shooting continued as usual after a brief medical procedure.

Ram Charan had also told fans about the brace tied on his wrist during the trailer launch of the film in May. He jokingly said that it was a ‘gift from director Bochi Babu Sana’. He later explained that the wrestling scenes were being shot in the last 25 to 30 days of the film, where action scenes were done with real wrestlers instead of trained artists. He said that during one scene, due to intense pressure, he injured the cartilage in his wrist, but he calls the pain a beautiful memory of the film.

Another case registered against TikToker Rajab Butt in Lahore, charges of firing and violence Flora& Fauna