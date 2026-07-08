Senior actor of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Wasim Abbas, has confirmed his separation from actress Saba Hameed for the first time, saying that the two had separated from each other several years ago, while their 29-year-old marriage has also come to an end legally.

Wasim Abbas and Saba Hameed were considered one of the prestigious and successful couples of Pakistani showbiz for a long time. Both of them not only won the hearts of the audience with their acting on screen, but their relationship in private life was also considered exemplary. However, in a recent interview, Wasim Abbas revealed that he and Saba Hameed had been living separately for the past 14 years.

According to the actor, although the two had decided to separate, their relationship was still happy. He said that even after the separation, they continued to work together in various projects and occasionally went out for meetings and meals as friends. He said that if he gets the opportunity to work together again in a drama in the future, he is ready for it, because he does not have any bitterness or resentment towards Saba Hameed in his heart.

Expressing his feelings about the divorce, Wasim Abbas said that he did not feel any regret or sadness over this decision, because with the passage of time, the feelings between them did not remain between them on which a relationship could be based. He also clarified that the two did not have any children from this marriage.

Wasim Abbas further said that his relations with Saba Hameed’s family were always pleasant. According to him, he gave more importance to mutual respect than love in his life, and he believes that it was the right decision to separate in a respectful manner.

The actor also emphasized that he never said anything against Saba Hameed in the media, nor did Saba Hameed make any inappropriate statements about him. According to him, both of them always put each other’s respect first.

Expressing his opinion about the second marriage, Wasim Abbas said that he does not consider this decision to be completely wrong, because at that time it felt right to him. However, if he looks back today, he feels that perhaps it was a wrong choice, but he does not regret the end of this relationship.

While discussing the possibility of a third marriage, he clarified that he has no such intention at present. According to him, he has become a grandfather, his children are with him and his first wife also lives in the same house, so he does not consider remarriage appropriate now.

After this revelation of Wasim Abbas, various comments are coming out in social media and showbiz circles. Many fans are praising the dignified behavior of both the artists that they maintained respect for each other despite their personal differences. On the other hand, no official reaction has been received from Saba Hameed on this matter so far.