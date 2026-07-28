Video sharing platform YouTube has introduced a custom thumbnail feature for ‘YouTube Shorts’, fulfilling a long-standing desire of content creators.

According to media reports, under the new feature, creators in the YouTube Partner Program will now be able to upload their favorite image as a thumbnail for their short videos.

Earlier, users had the option to select only a single frame of the video as a thumbnail, which made it difficult to maintain unique and consistent branding.

After the new feature, creators will be able to use attractive and professional thumbnails of their choice, which will help them present their shorts better and attract the attention of viewers.

YouTube says that the custom thumbnail feature was one of the most requested features on the platform.

According to the company, this facility is being provided to YouTube Partner Program users in the initial phase, while it will be extended to more creators in the future.