In the warm-up match of the T20 World Cup, Australia had only 9 players available in the match against Namibia, and the coaching staff had to be included in the team.

The Australian squad players are joining the squad late due to the IPL playoffs and Australia had only 9 players available for the warm-up match against Namibia, in view of which the coaching staff joined the team for the warm-up match.

In the warm-up match, chief selector George Bailey fielded at square leg, head coach Andrew MacDonald came on as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, while 49-year-old batting coach Brad Hodge came onto the field with a member of the sports staff.

During the match, the Australian fielding coach caught Josh Hazlewood’s ball in the warm-up match against Namibia and the Namibian team was bowled out for 119 runs.

On behalf of Australia, Josh Hazlewood dismissed 5 and Adam Zampa dismissed 3 players, after which Australia achieved the target for 3 wickets within 10 overs, David Warner scored an unbeaten half-century on behalf of the Kangaroos.

It should be noted that the Australian team will play the second warm-up match against the West Indies on Friday, during which the availability of all the players has not been confirmed.