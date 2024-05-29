Indian stand-up comedian and reality show Bigg Boss 17 winner Manoor Farooqui got married for the second time.

An Indian media report has claimed that Munoor Farooqui got married to make-up artist Meh Zabin Kotwala at the beginning of this month.

Sources told Indian media that Manoor has got married a second time and he wants to keep it all secret for now, that’s why his wedding pictures will not be seen anywhere.

Sources further said that the couple’s parents and some close friends also attended the wedding ceremony of Manoor and Meh Zabeen in Mumbai.

It should be noted that Manwar Farooqui has a son from his first marriage and the couple has separated.

According to the report of Indian media, while talking about his first marriage in Bigg Boss, Manoor had said that his first marriage took place with the will of his parents in the family which could not last.

Apart from this, he avoided talking more about his first wife and child.

It should be noted that Manwar Farooqui or Meh Zabeen has not officially announced the marriage yet.