ISLAMABAD : Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stated that the objective behind the war against Iran is to bring Israeli influence closer to Pakistan’s borders, alleging that the conflict was imposed on Iran despite its willingness to agree to a deal.

In a post on the social media platform X, the defence minister wrote that Zionism poses a threat to humanity.

He said that since the establishment of Israel on Palestinian land, every major crisis and war imposed on the Islamic world has, directly or indirectly, reflected Zionist ideology and state influence.

He further claimed that Zionism has dominated the global economic system for over a century and that major powers remain hostage to it.

Referring to Pakistan, he said the country is a nuclear power and its armed forces are respected worldwide by the grace and help of Allah.

He paid tribute to the country’s martyrs and veterans, stating that their sacrifices have safeguarded national sovereignty.

He also prayed for those who played a role in making Pakistan a nuclear power and saluted Nawaz Sharif for his courage in conducting nuclear tests.

Khawaja Asif reiterated that despite Iran’s consent to an agreement, war was imposed on it as part of a Zionist-designed agenda, which he alleged also includes extending Israel’s influence up to Pakistan’s borders.

He further asserted that Afghanistan, Iran, and India share a common agenda rooted in hostility toward Pakistan, aiming to render its borders insecure, encircle the country with adversaries, and reduce it to a dependent state.

He emphasized that 250 million Pakistanis, regardless of their school of thought, must understand this alleged conspiracy and the intentions of what he described as eternal enemies, despite internal differences.

The defence minister concluded by praying for unity within the Muslim world, for the ability to recognize adversaries, for the freedom of Palestine, and for Pakistan to remain steadfast forever.