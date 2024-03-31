War refers to well-organized and sometimes protracted armed conflict between state and non-state actors. It is characteristically violent and one of the causes of social and economic disaster. Therefore, the risk of a global arms race and war where disarmament is necessary to establish a peaceful world is increasing rather than decreasing.

A military conflict or war results are never good. One can understand it by looking back into the past. War not only causes loss of human lives but also causes severe environmental damage. At the same time, a lot of money is spent. If used for peaceful purposes, civilization could have developed much more.

No war of the past brought happy memories for civilization. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan in World War II killed approximately 140,000 people in Hiroshima alone. About 74,000 people died in Nagasaki, and another 214,000 died later in those two cities from diseases caused by the side effects of the bombs.

War is damaging to humanity and the main hurdle to world peace. We have seen it repeatedly in the history of civilization because no war has ever brought benefits to humanity.

No war is limited to military objectives. For good reason, all wars involve heavy civilian casualties. A large number of soldiers lose their lives on both sides. Many military and civilian installations undergo devastation. Even hospitals, children, and maternity homes suffer.

The planet Earth is fit for human habitation. This mortal world has everything needed not only to sustain life but also to enjoy life to the fullest. All parts of this creation are beautiful.

Civilization has progressed due to human welfare. In addition, the desire to explore and do something new is eternal. From that came incredible achievements in the field of science and technology. Because of that success, man was able to land on the lunar surface in 1969.

Astronauts hope that they will be able to land on Mars in 2024. They are even trying to make the Moon and Mars, the only natural satellites of the Earth, suitable for human habitation. However, as eager as humans are to enliven the lifeless Moon and Mars, they are indifferent to preserving the natural features and biodiversity of the planet Earth.

Scientists are spending a lot of money trying to make the surface of the Moon and Mars habitable. However, the fact that this planet Earth is gradually becoming uninhabitable due to environmental degradation and conflict does not seem to be their thinking.

Due to the irresponsibility and indifference of those concerned, the negative effects of global warming and climate change have reached an alarming level. Emission of manufactured pollutants especially sulfate particles are causing cooling action. It is not only harmful but also worrisome for the nature and biodiversity of the earth.

The greenhouse effect or global warming is not only a threat to the biodiversity and civilization of the world but also the conflict and power competition in world politics has emerged as a big threat. The world superpowers are now quite adept at war games.

Despite painful memories of wars in the past, saber-rattling in global politics has not stopped. Modern science and technology have advanced humanity a long way but were never used for human welfare in all cases. Plans to incubate life on the Moon and Mars are undoubtedly positive. However, we must first protect the earth’s natural features and biodiversity and establish peace.

At a time when the peace-loving people of the world desire peace, the Ukraine and Gaza wars have destabilized and disturbed the whole world situation. Therefore, stop all kinds of war games immediately to develop civilization for the sake of peace and humanity.