The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Tosha Khana case and ordered them to be released on bail.

A 2-member bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s request for suspension of sentence in the Tosha Khana case, in which Imran Khan’s barrister Ali Zafar argued.

During the hearing, the court asked whether the appeal is scheduled for hearing today. Will not initiate an appeal, argue for suspension of sentence if you wish.

On this, Ali Zafar said that instead of suspending the sentence, we will argue on the central appeal.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq said that after hearing the Tosha Khana case today, we cannot keep it for hearing tomorrow. Keep it

During the hearing of the case, the NAB prosecutor said that the decision has been reviewed and this is a case of suspension of sentence.

Later, the court suspended the sentence of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Tosha Khana case and ordered them to be released on bail.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq said that the appeal against the sentence will be decided after Eid.

It should be noted that the Tosha Khana reference against Imran Khan was filed on September 5, 2022 and the court sentenced Imran Khan and his wife to 14 years in prison on January 31, 2024.

When did the Tosha Khana case happen?

Imran Khan is alleged to have received valuable gifts from foreign countries at a low price during his prime ministership from 2018 to 2022 and then sold these gifts for 635,000 dollars.

Imran Khan’s gifts include a valuable watch from Saudi Arabia, which has a model of Kaaba and is estimated to be worth Rs 60-65 crore in the international market.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said on October 21, 2022 that former Prime Minister Imran Khan made false statements regarding the gifts and assets of Tosha Khana under Article 63 (1) of the Constitution.

Apart from this, a petition was also filed by the Election Watchdog in the Sessions Court requesting to initiate criminal proceedings against the Chairman PTI.

On May 10, 2023, the trial court indicted Imran Khan for providing false information in the Tosha Khana case, but on July 4, the Islamabad High Court annulled the order of the Sessions Court and ordered the petitioner to be heard and given a decision within 7 days. Directed.

On August 4, the Islamabad High Court annulled the judgment of the Sessions Court regarding the Tosha Khana criminal case and directed the judge to re-judge the case against the petitioner on August 5. Khan was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.