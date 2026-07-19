PESHAWAR: A wanted terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday.

According to a CTD statement, the slain militant was identified as Khalid alias Commander, who was wanted in several cases, including the targeted killing of CTD Constable Mohammad Ali, who was martyred on March 17, 2025.

The department said its technical team had received confirmed intelligence that Khalid was present in the Korai area within the limits of Shorkot police station. Acting on the information, a CTD Special Weapons and Tactics team launched an operation early on Saturday on the Tank-Dera Ismail Khan Road.

Militant opened fire during operation

The CTD said the militant was surrounded and repeatedly asked to surrender, while attempts were also made to arrest him. However, he opened indiscriminate fire at the personnel and was killed when the CTD team retaliated, the statement said.

The department said Khalid was affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Zakir Kochi Karwan group. It added that he had been evading law enforcement agencies by concealing his identity, frequently changing his appearance and moving between locations.

A 9mm pistol, a hand grenade and a smartphone were recovered from his possession and taken into custody for forensic examination, the CTD said. It added that efforts were under way to identify and take legal action against his facilitators, financiers and logistical support network.

KP has witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks over the past year. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies’ Annual Security Report 2025, fatalities in the province rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025 an increase of 711 deaths and an almost 44 per cent year-on-year rise in violence.