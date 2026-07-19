Iran condemned the US attack, saying that the Darakhoin nuclear power plant construction site in southern Iran’s Khuzestan province was targeted in the attacks, which is a clear violation of international law.

The information center of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the US attacked the nuclear power plant construction site on Sunday morning, which is a serious violation of international laws and regulations, Fars news agency reported.

The statement said that the terrorist and criminal America carried out an aggressive and barbaric attack on the Darakhoin nuclear power plant under construction, one of the many symbols of Iran’s scientific pride and defense, and that America’s nature includes mischief and violation of the law.

The AEOI said that the provocative terrorist attack aimed to block Iran’s path to development and freedom, which is not only a serious violation of international law but also a direct target for the achievements of Iran’s young experts and scientists.

Regarding the plant, it was reported that Iranian scientists are implementing national projects here using their knowledge and local capabilities. History

The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization stressed that the facility is under the protection and supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all activities here are peaceful and within the framework of the law.

Condemning the US behavior, it was said that the US attack on facilities under the protection of the IAEA is a violation of international law.

The statement further said that IAEA General Conference Resolutions 444 and 533 clearly state that any attack or threat against peaceful nuclear facilities will be considered a violation of international law, the UN Charter and the IAEA Constitution.

The Iranian government called on the IAEA Director General to break his silence and condemn these attacks because they are also undermining the NPT agreements, the International Nuclear Safeguard System and IAEA rules, so the IAEA should fulfill its legal obligations.

The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said that barbaric and criminal actions will not weaken the determination of the Iranian nation, but on the contrary, the determination of the country’s nuclear experts to innovate in their work, move forward and become self-reliant will be strengthened.