Obese children aged six and over may benefit from weight-loss injections of GLP-1 in certain circumstances, according to a new study.

NHS specialist centres in the UK can already prescribe injections such as Monjaro or Vegovy to severely obese children under 18 under limited conditions, particularly when their weight has caused serious medical complications and other treatments have not been effective.

A new review and meta-analysis by Canadian researchers analysed nine studies involving more than 750 children aged six to 18.

The drugs were not only effective in helping to lose weight, but were also beneficial in reducing high blood pressure and improving quality of life, the researchers warned.

However, a common side effect of these injections was nausea, which was more common in children.

Experts say these drugs should only be used under a doctor’s supervision and after proper medical evaluation, while more research will help better understand their long-term effects.