Donald Blome, the US ambassador to Pakistan, made his first official visit to Azad Jammu & Kashmir since arriving in Islamabad to start his new position.

Donald Blome’s trip to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from October 2 to 4 was described in an official statement by the US Embassy as being to “promote the US-Pakistan alliance and emphasise the two nations’ deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people links.”

He met with Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas and members of the academic, business, cultural, and civil society organisations while he was in the scenic valley.”After providing over $66 million in cash, food, housing, and medical aid in response to the terrible flooding, the United States is carrying on a long tradition of helping Pakistan in times of need.

The U.S. Mission in Pakistan sends its deepest condolences to the family & colleagues of the Pakistani peacekeeper recently killed in the DRC. We condemn all attacks against peacekeepers & thank Pakistan for the 4,000 personnel it contributes to UN peacekeeping operations today. — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) October 5, 2022

US assistance has included a military airbridge that transported Pakistani citizens with life-saving supplies, “Blome claimed.He also paid visits to the Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Dak Bungalow, the Red Fort, the Jalalabad Garden, and the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, all of which are emblems of Pakistan’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

“The new HeadStart School supported by @CareCloud will benefit 750 students and strengthen the quality of education in Bagh. I’m happy to join the inauguration of this school and witness the people-to-people ties between our countries in action.” -DB #AmbBlome 1/2 pic.twitter.com/A3AuCW6DaP — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) October 5, 2022

Premier Ilyas of AJK brought up the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during his meeting with the ambassador and requested the US

According to the AJK premier’s office, Ilyas also made a request to the US envoy for investment in Azad Kashmir’s tourism, education, cultural, and other areas.