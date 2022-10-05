PTI Chairman Imran Khan instructed his organization’s officials on Wednesday to make sure that thousands of the party’s supporters congregate in Islamabad for the “Azadi March.” GUJRANWALA

The PTI chairman, who in April became the first prime minister to lose a vote of confidence, has staged a number of protests against the current administration and soon aims to organise a lengthy march.

Despite more than six months having passed, there has still been no reconciliation between the PTI and the government as the party continues to call for new elections and refuses to return to the National Assembly.Khan instructed the district-level officer bearers to send him a list of all PTI employees within two to three days of receiving their assignments.

According to the PTI chairman, 6,000 workers from Gujranwala, the same amount from Sialkot and Gujrat, 5,000 from Mandi Bahauddin, and 4,000 from each of Hafizabad and Narowal should move to the capital.

In addition, he instructed the leaders to start raising money for the anti-government march and to compile a list of expenses they will pay while they are in Islamabad.

He informed the officer bearers that “the local leadership will be accountable to fund the expenses of the workers coming Islamabad.”

Khan stated that he has ordered every district to assemble 6,000 people for the long march during a separate meeting with party head Waseem Ramy. “I’ll choose the location of the