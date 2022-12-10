On Saturday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that his country would continue to fight for universal justice, equality, respect, and human rights.In his message for World Human Rights Day, he emphasised the need for cooperation if we are to achieve a world free from injustice and inequality.

The theme for this year, according to the prime minister, is “dignity, freedom, and justice for everyone,” with the admonition that we must not forget Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s dream of a free nation in which we would all be equal citizens of one state.

Shehbaz continued by saying that by enshrining these ideals as universally applicable fundamental rights, the Pakistani Constitution really makes this vision a reality. The premier added that we must keep up our joint efforts to ensure that residents of Indian unlawfully occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have access to the same freedoms and privileges as those enjoyed by residents of free states.

PM Shehbaz encouraged the international community to “renew its political will” for the defence of human rights in a tweet on Saturday .As per him, the denial of fundamental rights to oppressed groups like Palestinians and Kashmiris under IIOJK is what has caused the current “global turmoil.”According to prime minister, “societies that are established on human rights flourish faster than others.”