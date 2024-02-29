A video of former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with Indian RJ and social media influencer Prakshith Balochi is going viral on social media.

Pakistani young singer Asher Wajahat’s song ‘Janam Pyaar Tum Se Hai’ is becoming quite popular in India as well as Pakistan, on which reels are being made, this song is trending for the past several days.

Now Sania Mirza has also shared a new reel (short video clip) on the same song with Dubai-based Indian RJ and travel blogger Prakshith Balochi.

In the video shared by Prakshit Balochi, he wrote that ‘If Sania Mirza comments on my video, I will never watch cricket’.

In the video clip, Prakshith stands and the next moment Sania comes by herself instead of commenting and also winks at the viewers.

Prakshit Balochi shared the above video on Instagram and asked for permission to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup, but Sania Mirza denied the permission.

In the caption, the blogger wrote in a pleading manner, ‘Can I watch the T20 Cricket World Cup?’

While commenting in the comment, Sania Mirza wrote ‘Absolutely not’ and also made a devil face emoji.