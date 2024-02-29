The world now seems to have turned into a theater. Everyone is accustomed to acting and performing. However, at times someone says something, which seems to be accurate and appropriate. Nevertheless, the execution of those words is not visible. Why is it so?

Our World is a steady planet. There are societies, foundations, and constructions on this planet called Earth; there is authority and management. However, the unhappy part of it is that these institutes and managements are not in effect working in the same way in all places. Inconsistencies take place due to collectivism, lineage, and geopolitics. As a result, this impressive evolution of knowledge and cynicism is slowly but surely becoming unhealthy for human dwelling.

When the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that Gaza in Palestine has now become a prison of death; what will we realize then? He is not a press officer who just gets away with facts. The World Health Organization and the United Nations symbolize the world. It is not their work to sidestep, but to act on the facts and stand up for the oppressed and troubled. There should not be any dissimilarity in their role because of community, social group, language, or geopolitics.

We all know very well that there are individuals behind characters and these individuals’ opinions and points of view turn out to be very significant. The news that Gaza has become a death camp is not a novel saying. The World Health Organization or the United Nations do not have to articulate this. Their main function is to prevent the genocide of innocent Palestinians.

It is quite crucial to penalize the witch doctors, and contract killers in the Gaza massacre. However, such a role has not been visible so far. They can talk a lot about their limitations and obstacles. However, they are not talking about it that way. If the people of the world understood the extent and diversity of the catastrophe, then public opinion could gain a balanced form, which could force the so-called superpowers to play a conforming role.

The role of the United Nations has indeed been under much criticism. That is why Brazil considers the role of the UN Security Council to be inactive on the subject of the continuing war in Gaza. The country displayed much criticism on the opening day of the meeting of foreign ministers of the economic alliance G20 in Rio de Janeiro.

It is worth mentioning here that Brazil is the current president of the G-20 alliance. The first day of the two-day meeting took place on Wednesday. This was the first summit meeting of the G20 alliance this year. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participated in this conference.

On the opening day, Brazil’s top diplomat, Mauro Vieira, said the global conflict has shown that international institutions such as the United Nations are not working. European Union foreign policy Chief Joseph Borrell said at the conference that multilateralism is now in crisis. Conceivably, the rulers of civilization have turned the United Nations into a dysfunctional institution.

Amidst such a situation, the haughtiness and brutality of a state like Israel is bound to escalate. As a result, when Brazilian President Lula da Silva raised the issue of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and said that Israel’s campaign was comparable to the Holocaust, the country declared Lula annoying. We can understand the current civilization is on the threshold of annihilation. Do the rulers of civilization have any possibility of enlightenment? Are the unjust rulers with a stony heart leading the world to the pit of obliteration?