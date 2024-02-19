PESHAWAR: PTI leader Faisal Javed came to the public after a long time and got bail from the court.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan heard Senator Faisal Javed’s bail application.

The court granted bail to Faisal Javed on a bond of one lakh rupees and ordered Faisal Javed to appear before the concerned court.

After getting bail from the court, Faisal Javed said in a media interview that Peshawar High Court has got bail, and everyone is going through a difficult time, I pray that all the oppressed come back to their homes.

He said that everyone is waiting for the release of the PTI founder and soon he will be among the nation.