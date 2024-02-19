Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected the demand for early elections in the country.

According to foreign media, thousands of demonstrators protested in Tel Aviv and occupied Jerusalem, demanding early elections in Israel and Netanyahu’s resignation.

According to reports, since Israel attacked Gaza on October 7 last year, Netanyahu’s popularity has declined rapidly. Given the situation in Gaza, the demand for his resignation is also gaining strength.

The war in Gaza will continue until the goals are achieved, the Israeli Prime Minister’s stubbornness remains

Due to Israel’s continuous attacks on Gaza, the demand for early elections in Israel is gaining momentum and the protesters are also demanding Netanyahu’s resignation.

At the end of last year, large anti-government protests were seen in Israel. At the same time, in 2024 there are still protests against Netanyahu’s government, and new elections are being demanded in the country, but new elections in Israel will be scheduled in 2026.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv, breaking police blockades and blaming Netanyahu’s government for the destruction and destruction.