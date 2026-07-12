The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Saturday.

Rodriguez said rescue and recovery operations were still underway, with authorities continuing searches at several affected sites in hopes of finding survivors.

He added that 315 victims remain unidentified, while the number of injured people stands at 16,740.

According to officials, 6,462 people have been rescued so far, while around 17,000 others have been left homeless following the devastating earthquakes.

Rodriguez announced that acting President Delcy Rodriguez will begin distributing the first 200 homes to affected families next week, although further details were not provided.

The earthquakes damaged 856 buildings, with 190 either destroyed or suffering major structural collapses.

Government estimates suggest around 25,000 homes are required for displaced families. Authorities have already identified nearly 40 plots of land covering approximately 584,000 square metres for new housing projects in Osma and Chuspa.

Rodriguez said search efforts would continue, stressing that rescue teams remain hopeful of finding survivors.

“As long as there is life, there is hope,” he said, adding that one or two sites remain active where teams are still searching for people trapped under the rubble