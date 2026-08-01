Pakistan’s achievement in narrowing the gender digital divide should be viewed as a beginning rather than an endpoint. The next phase must focus on ensuring that connectivity leads to empowerment. Bridging the remaining gap will require stronger digital education programmes, greater awareness of online opportunities and continued collaboration between government, industry and communities.

A digitally empowered woman is not only a connected individual but also a potential entrepreneur, learner and contributor to national development. Pakistan’s digital journey will be measured not only by statistics but by the real-life opportunities technology creates for women across the country.

Pakistan’s progress in reducing the gender digital divide marks a significant shift in the country’s approach towards digital inclusion and women’s empowerment. Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja’s announcement that Pakistan has achieved the world’s fastest reduction in the gender gap in mobile internet usage highlights the impact of targeted policies aimed at bringing women into the digital economy. Addressing the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, hosted by the Ministry of Human Rights, the minister said Pakistan’s improvement in digital inclusion was recognised by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA).

If sustained, this progress represents a major achievement for a country where women have historically faced barriers to accessing technology due to economic limitations, social constraints and lack of digital literacy. Reducing the gap in mobile internet usage is not merely a technological milestone; it is a step towards expanding opportunities for education, employment, entrepreneurship and financial independence.

The minister noted that women’s mobile internet adoption increased from 33 percent to 45 percent over the past two years. While improved connectivity is encouraging, the greater challenge remains ensuring that access translates into meaningful use. Digital inclusion is not complete when women simply own a mobile phone or have internet access; it becomes transformative when technology enables them to acquire skills, generate income, access financial services and participate in decision-making.

The government’s move towards digital financial systems has been another important development. The minister highlighted how digital payment mechanisms have helped empower women from low-income households by providing them with more dignified access to financial assistance. The transition of the federal government’s Ramazan subsidy programme from state-owned retail outlets to digital payments reflects a broader effort to modernise welfare delivery and reduce barriers for beneficiaries.

The creation of 800,000 digital wallets within one month among low-income citizens and the addition of another 900,000 women to the digital financial system this year demonstrate the growing role of technology in expanding financial inclusion. These initiatives can help women gain greater control over financial resources and become more active participants in the economy.

The distribution of 10 million free SIM cards to women, carried out with support from the private sector, is another significant step towards increasing access. Affordable and reliable connectivity remains the foundation of digital participation, particularly for women who have traditionally been excluded from technological advancement.