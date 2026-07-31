By Sardar Khan Niazi

The debate on peace in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) often unfolds against the backdrop of regional tensions and geopolitical rivalries. Yet, for the people who live in the region, peace is measured less by diplomatic statements than by the security of daily life, economic opportunity, quality education, and confidence in the future. Any meaningful path to peace must therefore move beyond rhetoric and focus on practical measures that improve lives while preserving dignity and stability. The first pillar of sustainable peace is inclusive governance. Public institutions function best when they are transparent, accountable, and responsive to citizens’ concerns. Strengthening local government, ensuring efficient public services, and promoting public participation in policymaking can build trust between citizens and institutions. When people believe their voices matter, they are more likely to invest in peaceful democratic processes. Economic development must be the second pillar. AJK possesses significant potential in tourism, hydropower, agriculture, and information technology. Unlocking these opportunities requires sustained investment in infrastructure, digital connectivity, vocational training, and support for entrepreneurs. Young people, in particular, need meaningful employment prospects. Economic opportunity reduces frustration, strengthens social cohesion, and creates incentives for long-term stability. Education also has a central role. Schools and universities should equip students not only with technical skills but also with critical thinking, civic responsibility, and respect for diverse perspectives. Educational exchanges, research collaborations, and cultural initiatives can broaden horizons while encouraging constructive engagement across communities. Dialogue remains indispensable. Differences–whether political, social, or regional–cannot be resolved through confrontation alone. Constructive dialogue among stakeholders, conducted with mutual respect and a willingness to listen, offers the best chance of identifying common ground. Even when consensus is difficult, sustained communication helps reduce misunderstandings and lowers the risk of escalation. Civil society can make an equally important contribution. Community organizations, youth groups, women’s networks, academics, and the media all have a role in encouraging informed public debate and countering misinformation. Responsible journalism that prioritizes facts over sensationalism can help foster a more balanced public discourse, particularly on issues that evoke strong emotions. Regional cooperation should not be overlooked. Environmental challenges, disaster management, public health, and climate resilience affect communities regardless of political boundaries. Collaborative efforts in these areas can deliver tangible benefits while creating channels for practical cooperation. Shared interests often provide the foundation upon which broader confidence-building measures can develop. The people of AJK have demonstrated resilience through decades of uncertainty. They deserve policies that prioritize human development, institutional effectiveness, and opportunities for future generations. While political disputes may remain complex, improving governance, expanding economic opportunities, investing in education, strengthening civil society, and encouraging dialogue are objectives that can command broad support. Peace is not merely the absence of conflict. It is the presence of justice, opportunity, trust, and hope. For AJK, the path forward lies not in expecting a single transformative moment but in pursuing steady, practical progress that improves people’s lives. Lasting peace will ultimately depend on institutions that serve citizens well, communities willing to engage constructively, and a sustained commitment to development alongside dialogue.