Thick fog and cloudy weather engulfed many parts of Punjab and reduced visibility to a very poor level for motorists, forcing the police to shut motorways at several locations.

Due to fog, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Samundri, while Sialkot Motorway M11 was also closed, in addition to Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad.

According to the Motorway Police, safe travel times in fog are from 10am to 6pm. There is also fog in Sundar, Manga Mandi, Phool Nagar and Pattoki on the national highway. Visibility on the national highway ranges from zero to 100 metres.

Flight schedule has also been affected due to heavy fog, with several flights to and from the provincial capital, Lahore, have been delayed.

Earlier, NHMP Central Region spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmad emphasised that these closures aim to safeguard lives and property. He highlighted that lane violations in foggy conditions can trigger severe accidents and urged road users to adhere strictly to lane discipline.